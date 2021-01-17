Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA filing cases against those supporting farmers' protest, alleges farmer leader

Farmers unions protesting at the borders of the national capital on Sunday alleged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started to register cases against people who have lent their support to the agitation and said that they would fight it legally or any other way possible.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:57 IST
NIA filing cases against those supporting farmers' protest, alleges farmer leader
Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal at a press conference at the Singhu border. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Farmers unions protesting at the borders of the national capital on Sunday alleged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started to register cases against people who have lent their support to the agitation and said that they would fight it legally or any other way possible. "The NIA has started to register cases against people who are a part of the farmers' movement or those who have lent their support to it. Those who provided buses, set up langars, helping out those whose family members passed away in the protest - cases are being registered against them," Krantikari Kisan Union chief Darshan Pal said at a press conference here at the Singhu border.

When the issue was brought up in the last meeting with Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Pal said that they were told the matter would be looked into. "When brought this up in the last meeting, they told us that it was in the hands of the state government. We pointed out that the investigating agency was under the Central government and then he said he would look into it," he said.

"We strongly condemn this and will fight in court legally and any other way possible," Pal added. Meanwhile, the protesting farmers have announced that they will carry a Republic Day tractor parade on January 26 in Delhi along the outer Ring Road.

"Farmers will carry out a tractor parade Republic Day. Weapons of any kind, inciteful language and violent actions would be strictly not allowed in the parade," Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said, adding that no disruption will be caused to the official Republic Day ceremony. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Central government's application seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor rally on Monday.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Qatar reports 188 COVID-19 cases, 147,277 in total

Doha Qatar, January 17 ANIXinhua The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 188 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 147,277, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 24...

Phil Spector, famed music producer and murderer, dies at 81

Phil Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his Wall of Sound method and who later was convicted of murder, has died. He was 81.California state prison officials said he died Saturday of natu...

UP committed to doubling farmers’ income: CM

Expressing his governments resolve to turn Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision to double farmers income into reality, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasised upon the need of innovative efforts in agriculture.While digitally in...

Rajasthan reports 261 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan reported 261 new COVID-19 cases, 496 recoveries and 1 death on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,15,181, according to the state health department.The total number of recoveries till today in Rajasthan remai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021