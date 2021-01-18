BRIEF-User Reports Indicate That Google Is Having Issues - Downdetector

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Syria said on Sunday it would import more crude oil to cover fuel shortages it blames on Western sanctions that disrupted regular Iranian oil shipments that had for years compensated for the countrys loss of domestic oil production as a res...
Law enforcement officers far outnumbered protesters at state capitol grounds on Sunday, as few Trump supporters who believe the presidents false claim that he won the 2020 election turned out for what authorities feared could be violent dem...
Italys foreign minister on Sunday called for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, after he was arrested on his return to Moscow.The arrest of Navalny on his arrival in Russia is a very serious matter, which concerns us. W...
England will launch the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination programme on Monday when it will start offering doses to people aged 70 and above and those who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable to the coronavirus. The vaccinatio...