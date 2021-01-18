Monks offer special prayers for world peace at Bodh Gaya

Around 100 monks participated in the 32nd "Nyingma Monlam Chenmo" here at Bodh Gaya on Sunday and offered special prayers for world peace. "Before the pandemic, around 10,000 monks and the devotees used to participate in the event every year. But due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the number of participants has been restricted this year. Prayers for world peace marked the beginning of the nine-day 32nd Nyingma Monlam Chenmo Puja," said the former trustee of the event.

The event was organised by Nyingma Monlam Chenmo International Foundation under the Bodhi Tree on the Mahabodhi Mahavihara campus of Gaya district. The Nyingma Monlam Chenmo Puja is an annual event of the Nyingma lineage Buddhists. The event was started on January 14 and will conclude on January 23. (ANI)

