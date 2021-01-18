Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat businessman donates Rs 11 cr for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya

A Gujarat businessman on Sunday donated Rs 11 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 18-01-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 08:59 IST
Gujarat businessman donates Rs 11 cr for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya
Gujarat businessman Govind Dholakiya who donated Rs 11 crore for Ram temple construction.. Image Credit: ANI

A Gujarat businessman on Sunday donated Rs 11 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Govind Dholakiya is a businessman from Surat who owns SRK Diamond company.

"Lord Ram and Lord Krishna are our Ishta Devata (a term used in Hinduism denoting a worshipper's favourite deity) This is the reason that we named our company Sri Ram Krishna Export that later own became SRK. So our family thought that when our Ishta Devata's temple is being built after over 500 years, we should definitely make a contribution," he told ANI. God does not need it, he himself is wealthy. But whatever power God has granted us, we should do something out of it. Our family thought a lot about the amount and finally decided to dedicate Rs 11 crore. The almighty has given us in abundance, therefore we decided to dedicate the amount in the honour of God," he said.

President Kovind had on Friday donated Rs 5,00,100 as a contribution towards the construction of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya which began on January 15 and will go on till February 27.

The temple will be built by adhering to the country's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built in a manner to sustain earthquakes, storms, and other natural calamities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on August 5 to attend the 'Bhoomi pujan' at the Ram Janmbhoomi site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Parler's website is back online, but app still not in stores

The chief executive of social media platform Parler, popular with American right-wing users but which virtually vanished after the U.S. Capitol riot, posted a brief message on the companys website. Parlers app, however, remains offline.Hell...

China, Hong Kong stocks climb on upbeat GDP data

China and Hong Kong shares climbed on Monday, as investors cheered better-than-expected gross domestic product data GDP pointing to a solid recovery in the worlds second-largest economy. The CSI300 index rose 0.8 to 5,504.17 by the end of t...

NFL-Chargers appoint Rams defensive coordinator Staley as new head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers have named LA Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as their new head coach, the National Football League team said on Sunday. The move comes after the Chargers ended Anthony Lynns four-year run as head coach fo...

Ellen DeGeneres Show: Justin Timberlake reveals name of second baby with Jessica Biel

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake on Sunday local time opened up about welcoming a second child with wife Jessica Biel. According to ENews, comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres shared a preview clip from her interview with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021