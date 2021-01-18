No confirmed case of bird flu in Jharkhand

Even as the avian influenza is spreading across various states, Jharkhand's Director of Animal Husbandry Department, Nancy Sahay on Monday said there are no confirmed cases of bird flu in the state yet. Sahay said, "We have sent 4,014 samples for testing till January 17. No death was reported among poultry birds. As per the instructions by the Centre, we are not going to impose a ban on poultry products."

On January 12, Sahay said that death of poultry birds has been reported in the state so far. Moreover, Rapid Response Teams have been formed which are monitoring the situation across the state, she had added. (ANI)

