Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha's oldest, most popular art form 'Pattachitra' preserved in Raghurajpur

Odisha's traditional art form 'Pattachitra', which dates back to 5 BC, continues to live on in India's first heritage village Raghurajpur.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:38 IST
Odisha's oldest, most popular art form 'Pattachitra' preserved in Raghurajpur
Odisha's traditional art form 'Pattachitra' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha's traditional art form 'Pattachitra', which dates back to 5 BC, continues to live on in India's first heritage village Raghurajpur. Bijay Bariki, a National Awardee from Raghurajpur said, "We are preserving this Heritage Art which we received from our ancestors, following the traditional way. There is a need for more promotion of the art form nationally and internationally."

One of the oldest and most popular art forms of Odisha, the name 'Pattachitra' has evolved from the Sanskrit words 'patta' (canvas) and 'chitra' (picture). Thus, it refers to a painting done on canvas and is manifested by rich colorful applications, creative motifs, and designs, and portrayal of simple themes, mostly mythological in depiction. All colours used in the paintings are natural and with Pattachitra being a disciplined art form, the chitrakars maintain rigidity in their use of colors and patterns.

The tassar cloth Pattachitra is also quite popular. The one etched on dried palm leaves is more often picked up by tourists as souvenirs. Other forms of Pattachitra include paper mache masks, paintings on coconut and betel nut. Apart from these, artists also engage in making toys out of stone and wood and painting them. Interestingly, the Raghurajpur village is also known for Gotipua dance (a traditional dance form that is the precursor to Odissi classical dance) and happens to be the birthplace of the doyen of Odissi dance, Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra.

In 2000, after a two-year research and documentation project by INTACH, starting in 1998, the village was chosen to be developed as the state's first heritage village after which it was developed as a crafts village. "Our Traditional Art, Crafts and Handloom are on a priority for the State Government. To promote them, we regularly organise national-level trade fairs. This provides the Odiya artists a platform to directly promote the art outside the state as well as through the state government," added Vishal Dev, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Immuneel Therapeutics opens integrated cell therapy facility in Bengaluru

Immuneel Therapeutics on Monday inaugurated its integrated cell therapy facility in Bengaluru to increase access to life-saving cell and gene therapies for cancer patients in India.Located in Narayana Hrudayalaya Health City, the integrated...

Just a few people disagreeing: Union minister on farm protests

Union minister DharmendraPradhan on Monday said the protests against the Centres farmlaws were just a few people in disagreement, and added thatthe changes allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere liketraders.Speaking to reporters in Be...

Sweet Home Season 2: Why creators are compelled to work on another season

The apocalyptic horror K-drama Sweet Home gathered international viewership and performed remarkably well. Sweet Home is the first South Korean series to enter Netflixs Top 10 in the United States, reaching the top three. Now fans are arden...

Russians queue for COVID vaccine at luxury Red Square mall

Dozens of Moscow residents queued on Monday to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the GUM department store, opposite the Kremlin on Red Square, where the shot is given on a first-come, first-served basis. Surrounded by Christmas decorations,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021