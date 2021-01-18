Left Menu
Farmers in Punjab, Haryana observe 'Mahila Kisan Divas'

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:04 IST
Farmers in Punjab, Haryana observe 'Mahila Kisan Divas'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day, farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws on Monday observed 'Mahila Kisan Divas' in recognition of the contribution and support of women in the protests.

At various places in Punjab and Haryana, women speakers managed the stage and the protest site.

In Punjab's Barnala, a function was held where the women members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) staged protests at Dhanaula village.

BKU(U) outfit woman activist Sukhdeep Kaur said, ''We want to give a message that we fully stand behind our brothers who are protesting against the farm laws. We will keep our fight on till the farm laws are repealed by the Centre.'' Events as part of 'Mahila Kisan Divas' were held at various places, including Barnala, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Patiala, Moga in Punjab and Hisar, Jind, Bhiwani and Sonipat districts in Haryana.

Meanwhile, ahead of the proposed tractor rally, farmers' bodies in Punjab and Haryana have started preparations to mobilise the peasants.

Farmers leaders on Monday said later this week, several batches of peasants are set to begin their march from Punjab and Haryana in their tractor-trollies for the rally.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now demanding repeal of the three laws - the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

Enacted in September 2020, the central government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and 'mandi' systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government has maintained that these apprehensions are misplaced and has ruled out a repeal of the laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

