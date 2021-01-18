Rajasthan reports 213 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan reported 213 new COVID-19 cases, 626 recoveries and three deaths on Monday. The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 3,15,394, according to the state health department.

The total number of recoveries till today in Rajasthan stands at 3,08,010 whereas the active number of cases stands at 4,634. The death toll due to COVID-19 has gone up to 2,750. (ANI)

