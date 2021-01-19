Left Menu
Kongad MLA KV Vijayadas passes away, Pinarayi Vijayan condoles demise

Kongad MLA from Palakkad district KV Vijayadas passed away at the age of 61 here at Thrissur Government Medical College hospital on Monday.

ANI | Thrissur (Kerala) | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:42 IST
Kongad MLA from Palakkad district KV Vijayadas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kongad MLA from Palakkad district KV Vijayadas passed away at the age of 61 here at Thrissur Government Medical College hospital on Monday. The CPI(M) MLA was undergoing post-COVID-19 treatment after being tested positive in December.

According to the Thrissur hospital, Vijayadas' condition worsened and he suffered a cerebral hemorrhage. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief on the demise of Vijayadas. "His untimely demise is a great loss to the peasant movement and the communist movement. Coming from a farming family to the public sphere, he worked selflessly for the welfare of the farmers. Vijayadas was a leader who made a great contribution to the growth of the CPI (M) in Palakkad district," he said

Vijayadas is survived by his wife Premakumari and children Jaideep and Sandeep. (ANI)

