Rs 3 crore allocated for Ramateertham temple reconstruction work: AP Endowments Minister

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said that Rs 3 crores has been allocated for development and reconstruction work of Lord Ram temple at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district of the state.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:49 IST
Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said that Rs 3 crores has been allocated for development and reconstruction work of Lord Ram temple at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district of the state. The minister also held a review meeting with the department secretary Girija Sankar, special commissioner P Arjuna Rao, Regional Joint Commissioner Bhramaramba and other officials to discuss the temple reconstruction project.

He has ordered the officials to complete the work within one year which will be taken up in accordance with Vaikhanasa Aagama tradition. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is providing the idol of Lord Ram, for installation in the place of idol that was earlier vandalised. Electrification of the area, construction of new steps way to the hillock, cleansing of pond, setting up of grills around the pond and various other construction works are being taken up to restore the temple.

Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao further said that new chariot for Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple is ready. The Samprokshana and Pratishta rituals of the new chariot to be held on 11th to 13th February.

Lord Lakshmi Narasimha's Kalyana Utsavam will be held on 22nd February and Ratha Utsavam (chariot procession of the Almighty) will be held on 23rd February. The incidents of Antarvedi chariot gutted in fire on the late night of 5th September 2020; and Lord Ram idol situtated at the 400 year old temple in Ramateertham was vandalized on 29th December. All these incidents have intensified politics of the state as the opposition is holding the ruling government responsible for it. (ANI)

