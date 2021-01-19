Left Menu
People who attack Hindu religion do not love India, says BJP MP Satyapal Singh

Amid the controversy over 'Tandav' web series, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Union Minister Satyapal Singh on Monday said that those who raise questions on Hindu religion do not love India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:50 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Former Union Minister Dr. Satyapal Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the controversy over 'Tandav' web series, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former Union Minister Satyapal Singh on Monday said that those who raise questions on Hindu religion do not love India. "People, who attack the Hindu religion, do it on purpose. They do not love Indian traditions, they do not love India," Singh said.

He objected to the content of 'Tandav' series. He said that there is secularism in India as the majority of the population is Hindu.

"Most of the people in this country consider all religions to be equal. However, others do not see like this. They label a person who talks about Hinduism as communal and a person who talks against Hinduism is called intellectual. This is very unfortunate," he said. "It is very unfortunate that some people in this country attack the Indian culture and ridicule Hindu deities. They talk about freedom of expression, but they do not dare to target religious practices of any other faith," he added.

An FIR has been registered at Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against the head of India Orgininals Amazon Prime Video Aparna Purohit, director of the web series 'Tandav' Ali Abbas Zafar, its producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in India in connection with the controversy around the web series 'Tandav', sources had said on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

