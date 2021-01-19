Haryana reports 119 new COVID-19 cases

Haryana reported 119 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,66,428, according to the state health department.

The total number of recoveries in Haryana is 2,61,510 and active cases stand at 1,929. The death toll due to COVID-19 has gone up to 2,989. (ANI)

