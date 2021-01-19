Left Menu
Haridwar gets mythology-themed wall graffiti to make tourists aware of Maha Kumbh's significance

Haridwar has been turned into a hub of mythology-themed colorful wall graffiti to make devotees and tourists aware of its significance in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:09 IST
Haridwar authority has painted walls at places of tourist interest from Hindu mythology during Maha Kumbh Mela.. Image Credit: ANI

Congratulating the Haridwar - Roorkee Development Authority for decorating the city with cultural-artistic works, Acharya Kailashannad Giri of Niranjani Akhara told ANI, "The administration decorated the city as Yogi Ji did during Prayagraj Ardh Kumbh Mela 2019. This develops feelings and faith in people's hearts. Such paintings generate religious energy and belief in people. I wish that such artistic work should remain here even after the conclusion of Kumbh." Describing Kumbh as a festival of colors, Mela Deputy Officer Harbir Singh said that graffiti depicting Hindu mythology and Uttarakhand culture has been installed across walls, bridges, Government buildings, and other spaces available in Haridwar.

"An entire team is working on the paintings that focus on bringing the Indian culture to the forefront. This helps to create awareness among people and educate them about the mega event which is currently underway in Haridwar. This will also make Kumbh a memorable experience for tourists", added Pritam an artist hailing from Noida. The Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar had begun on Makar Sankranti on January 14 will continue till April. It will be held for 48 days instead of the usual three-and-half-months.

The Maha Kumbh in Haridwar is being held after twelve years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

