Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gazprom bond prospectus carries risk warning over Nord Stream 2

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:51 IST
Gazprom bond prospectus carries risk warning over Nord Stream 2
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Russian gas producer Gazprom has acknowledged in a Eurobond prospectus seen by Reuters on Tuesday that there are risks that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project may be suspended or scrapped amid political pressure. The undersea Russia-to-Germany pipeline, set to double the existing Nord Stream's annual capacity to 110 billion cubic metres, has become a point of contention between Moscow and Washington, which has slapped sanctions against the project.

The $11-billion project was suspended in late 2019 after the main pipe-laying company, Allseas, has dropped out amid sanctions. The work resumed last month when a small 2.6-km stretch of the pipeline was built in German's waters. The main work is still yet to be resumed.

Gazprom, as a public company, is obliged to inform investors of all potential risks in Eurobond prospectus ahead of the debt papers offer to the market. "While implementing our major international projects, such as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, we have faced and may continue to encounter risks associated with changes in political conditions in various regions related to such projects," Gazprom said.

"In exceptional circumstances, including owing to political pressure, such changes may result in a project being suspended or discontinued." Germany, which so far has supported the project which Moscow says is purely commercial, came under fresh pressure to scrap it after a Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned last year, was arrested on Monday shortly after his return to Russia.

The United States seeks to block the pipeline as it plans to raise sales of its own seaborne liquefied natural gas to Europe and this week has moved to sanction Fortuna, one of the main pipe-laying ships Moscow planned to use to finish the works. "We are closely following situation in order to continue works towards completion of this project," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday while calling fresh U.S. sanctions "unlawful".

It was not immediately clear how Gazprom plans to complete the construction. Should Nord Stream 2 be suspended or cancelled, Gazprom may face financial claims from contractors, it said in the prospectus. "We may be required to pay compensation, including damages, penalties, cancellation fees and make other payments. We may also be required to record significant impairment provisions relating to our investments," Gazprom said.

The state gas company plans to issue 8-year Eurobonds denominated in U.S. dollars of a benchmark size, or no less than $500 million, IFR, the financial markets analytical service run by Refinitiv, said separately on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NLFT insurgent among four arrested in Tripura

The police have arrested fourpeople, including a member of the banned NLFT in TripurasDhalai district and recovered Rs 15 lakh unaccounted cash fromtheir possession, a senior officer said on Thursday.Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen...

Turkish cenbank holds rate at 17%, vows tight policy

Turkeys central bank held rates at 17 as expected on Thursday and promised to tighten more if needed to battle inflation that has soared toward 15, among the highest in emerging markets, even after sharp hikes in recent months. The lira ral...

TN guv to take call on remission of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict in 3-4 days, SC told

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit will decide in 3-4 days on the state governments 2018 recommendation to grant remission to A G Perarivalan, who is serving life term in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the Supreme Court was informed o...

World Bank approves re-allocation of US$34m to support vaccine rollout in Lebanon

The World Bank today approved a re-allocation of US34 million under the existing Lebanon Health Resilience Project to support vaccines for Lebanon as it faces an unprecedented surge in COVID-19, with record-breaking numbers of around 5,500 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021