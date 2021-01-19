Left Menu
NCB Mumbai arrests two drug peddlers with 65 gms Mephedrone

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two drug peddlers and seized 65 grams of Mephedrone, a psychoactive drug, from them.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two drug peddlers and seized 65 grams of Mephedrone, a psychoactive drug, from them. The two drug peddlers were arrested on January 17.

According to a press statement from NCB, Mumbai, on the basis of intelligence developed by the Mumbai Zonal Unit, the NCB team conducted an operation near Sir JJ Hospital in South Mumbai from where the drug peddlers- Md Nazim Khan and Sandip Ganpat Chavan were arrested. Chavan is a fire safety officer. "These drug peddlers have been active in the Southern parts of Mumbai, Parel, and adjoining areas for a long time. Further searches are going on to trace and nab the masterminds," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, in the press statement on Tuesday.

As per the statement, Mephedrone is also known as M-cat, Meow Meow, and White magic. It is a synthetic stimulant drug of amphetamine class having psychoactive characteristics. It is usually used at parties. (ANI)

