Snow Rugby championship in J-K's Budgam gets overwhelming response

Youth from different districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir took part in overwhelming numbers in the inter-district Snow Rugby championship organised in Dharmuna village of Budgam.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:14 IST
Teams from Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla and other far-flung areas participated in the Snow Rugby championship in Kashmir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Teams from Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, and other far-flung areas participated in the event.

While the chilly Kashmiri winters in the months of December and January push people inside their homes, they bring cheer to sports lovers and adventurers. The winter sports culture of the Union Territory has witnessed growing participation from youth in recent years with many even choosing sports as a career.

The locals say that Snow Rugby is a fresh addition to the sports organised and played in the region. Youths have also acknowledged the government efforts for developing sports infrastructure. "The region has witnessed an improvement in the sports culture. Kashmiri youth love playing games and have a natural aptitude for athletics. The government too has committed to developing infrastructure for sports and we hope to see the emergence of sports stars from our region," said a participant.

The government of the Union Territory allocated Rs 2,826 crore for sports this year and gave a substantial hike of over Rs 312 crore to its flagship Khelo India programme to develop sports culture at the grass-root level. (ANI)

