Baseball-Mets fire GM Porter over inappropriate text messages

The New York Mets have fired general manager Jared Porter for sending unsolicited inappropriate text messages to a female reporter, Mets owner Steven Cohen said on Tuesday. "We have terminated Jared Porter this morning," Cohen said in a statement on Twitter. "In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it. There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior."

The Mets had said in an earlier statement that they were internally reviewing the incident, with the team's president Sandy Alderson confirming that Porter had acknowledged making a "serious error in judgment".

