Left Menu
Development News Edition

French nuclear, hydro output cut by strikes over reform plan

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:18 IST
French nuclear, hydro output cut by strikes over reform plan

Strikes by workers protesting against a French nuclear reform plan cut nuclear power generation by about 2.3 gigawatts (GW) by 1322 GMT Tuesday and by 380 megawatts at hydropower stations, EDF data showed.

That represented around 3.2% of available production capacity as of Tuesday afternoon, data from RTE and EDF showed. EDF had said that around 23.8% of workers participated in Tuesday's action, compared with 28.6% in a previous stoppage last month.

The reform plan that has provoked the strikes involves splitting EDF between its nuclear and renewable energy activities, which unions fear would pave the way for the group to be dismantled and privatised.

Also Read: French artificial heart maker Carmat sees commercial sales in Q2, shares surge

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NCP chief, Maha CM to take part in protest against farm laws

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar will take part in aprotest to be staged here in support of the farmers agitatingagainst Centres three new farm laws on borders of New Delhi,state Minister Nawab Malik...

Kohli returns for England Test series along with Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma

Virat Kohli returned to lead India against England in the upcoming home Test series while the selectors also recalled all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Ishant Sharma to bolster the squad, announced by the BCCI on Tuesday.Kohli, who headed...

Shardul's partnership with Sundar turned out to be match-winning, says coach Dinesh Lad

Dinesh Lad, the coach of Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur, has said that Sharduls 123-run stand with Washington Sundar in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia turned out to be very crucial in the context of the series decid...

INCREDIBLE INDIA: Magnificent Pant powers team to series win after Gill-Pujara show

They say heroes are ordinary people doing extraordinary stuff. If one wanted to see a live demonstration of it, Gabba was the place to be where Australias cricketing pride and invincibility was torn to shreds by a bunch of Indian rookies wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021