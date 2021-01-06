French artificial heart maker Carmat sees commercial sales in Q2, shares surge

French artificial heart maker Carmat said it was preparing to start selling its products in the second quarter of this year, in a European market which could have at least 2,000 patients annually, sending its shares higher Carmat said its artificial heart would be marketed under the brand name of "Aeson". Aeson would be launched commercially in Germany in the second quarter, while the French market would be targeted around the same time.

Carmat shares were up by around 7% in early session trading, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 400 million euros ($493.3 million). "I am happy to confirm that we will be ready to start selling our product as early as Q2 2021," said Carmat Chief Executive Stephane Piat.

Last month, Carmat had obtained European regulatory approval for its product. Airbus' subsidiary Matra Defense owns a 13% stake in Carmat, while the ALIAD venture capital unit of Air Liquide has a 0.6% stake.