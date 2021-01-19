Left Menu
NCP chief, Maha CM to take part in protest against farm laws

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar will take part in aprotest to be staged here in support of the farmers agitatingagainst Centres three new farm laws on borders of New Delhi,state Minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.Some farmers organisations have planned to holdprotests in Mumbai from January 23 to January 25.Sharad Pawar will take part in the protest to be heldat Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on January 25.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 19:56 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar will take part in aprotest to be staged here in support of the farmers agitatingagainst Centre's three new farm laws on borders of New Delhi,state Minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.

Some farmers' organisations have planned to holdprotests in Mumbai from January 23 to January 25.

''Sharad Pawar will take part in the protest to be heldat Azad Maidan (in south Mumbai) on January 25. The NCP hasopposed the farm laws. The chief minister and leaders of theruling MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) will also take part,'' saidMalik, who is the national spokesperson of the NCP.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

