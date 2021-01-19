Congress in Karnataka to lay siege to Raj Bhavan tomorrow

The Karnataka unit of Congresswill lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday against the threecontentious farm laws, Congress state chief D K Shivakumarsaid on Tuesday.

''Tomorrow (Wednesday) we are laying siege to the RajBhavan against the three laws and the failure to releasegrants for the control of coronavirus in the state,''Shivakumar told reporters.

Appealing to the farmers and people to participatein large numbers, Shivakumar said there will be pick-upvehicles at the Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru city railwaystation for the protesters coming from outside to take them tothe Freedom Park, venue from where the 'Raj Bhavan Chalo'march will take place. PTI GMS BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

