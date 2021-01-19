Congress in Karnataka to lay siege to Raj Bhavan tomorrow

Congress in Karnataka to lay siege to Raj Bhavan tomorrowPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:09 IST
The Karnataka unit of Congresswill lay siege to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday against the threecontentious farm laws, Congress state chief D K Shivakumarsaid on Tuesday.
''Tomorrow (Wednesday) we are laying siege to the RajBhavan against the three laws and the failure to releasegrants for the control of coronavirus in the state,''Shivakumar told reporters.
Appealing to the farmers and people to participatein large numbers, Shivakumar said there will be pick-upvehicles at the Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru city railwaystation for the protesters coming from outside to take them tothe Freedom Park, venue from where the 'Raj Bhavan Chalo'march will take place. PTI GMS BNWELCOME BNWELCOME
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RajBhavan
- Karnataka
- Rayanna Bengaluru city
- Freedom Park
- Raj Bhavan
- Congress
- Shivakumar
ALSO READ
3-yr-old girl sent to jail along with her mother dies, people hold protest against Karnataka police
Karnataka CM to meet hold marathon meetings with MLAs
Karnataka CM to meet hold marathon meeting with MLAs
Tata Motors partners with Karnataka Bank for retail finance support
Tata Motors ties up with Karnataka Bank