Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia: gas pipeline to Germany at risk after US sanctions

Russian state gas company Gazprom acknowledged there is a risk that its undersea pipeline to Germany could be suspended or canceled after the U.S. on Tuesday imposing sanctions on a Russian ship involved in its construction.Germanys Economy Ministry said it had been informed in advance of the new U.S. sanctions against the Russian pipe-laying ship Fortuna and its owner.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:44 IST
Russia: gas pipeline to Germany at risk after US sanctions
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russian state gas company Gazprom acknowledged there is a risk that its undersea pipeline to Germany could be suspended or canceled after the U.S. on Tuesday imposing sanctions on a Russian ship involved in its construction.

Germany's Economy Ministry said it had been informed in advance of the new U.S. sanctions against the Russian pipe-laying ship Fortuna and its owner. ''We take note of this announcement with regret," the ministry said.

The U.S. has said that the USD 11-billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline would make Europe more dependent on Russian gas and hurt European energy security.

The Kremlin has responded by accusing the U.S. government of trying to promote sales of its own liquefied natural gas.

In a memorandum for investors linked to a debt issue, Gazprom noted political risks for Nord Stream 2. The company acknowledged that they could make "the implementation of the project impossible or unfeasible and lead to its suspension or cancellation," according to the Tass news agency.

Speaking Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lamented what he described as "crude and illegitimate U.S. pressure." "We closely follow the situation and analyze it as we continue work to finalize the project," he said in a conference call with reporters.

Gazprom said that 6 per cent of the pipeline, or about 150 kilometers (93 miles), remains to be completed and insisted that it intends to complete the project soon.

The pipeline construction was suspended in December 2019 when a Swiss firm pulled its vessels out of the project amid threats of U.S. sanctions, forcing Gazprom to try to complete it with its own resources.

After a long effort to deploy Russian pipe-laying vessels, construction work resumed in German waters last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's Hike Messenger is now officially shut down

Indian freeware, cross-platform instant messaging service, Hike Messenger that included a wide variety of fun Indian stickers, chat backgrounds, and much more has now been officially shut down. As per the Mashable, the shutdown of its opera...

Challenge Mamata to contest from Nandigram alone: Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari onTuesday dared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tocontest the upcoming assembly polls only from Nandigram, theseat held by him before he switched over to the BJP.Adhikari, during a rally at Khejuri in ...

U.S. Senate leader McConnell says Trump 'provoked' Jan. 6 riot

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said in a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday that President Donald Trump provoked the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and oth...

Techie hangs self after suffering losses in online games

Hyderabad, Jan 19 PTI A 28-year-old software engineerallegedly died by suicide at his house near here on Tuesdayafter reportedly suffering losses while playing online games,police said.The techie, working in an IT firm in Bengaluru,was curr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021