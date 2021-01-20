Left Menu
Gujarat govt decides to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam': CM

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-01-2021 10:43 IST
The Gujarat government hasdecided to rename dragon fruit as 'Kamalam', Chief MinisterVijay Rupani has said.

The state government has applied for a patent tochange the nomenclature of dragon fruit, which is largelygrown in Kutch, Navsari and different parts of Saurashtra, to'Kamalam', Rupani told reporters on Tuesday.

''The name dragon fruit is not proper, and due to itsname one thinks of China. So we have given it the name'Kamalam','' he said.

Asked why the name 'Kamalam' has been given to thefruit, Rupani said, ''Farmers say it looks like lotus and thatis the reason we have named it 'Kamalam'.'' Notably, 'Kamal', or lotus, is the poll symbol of theBJP and Gujarat party unit headquarters is named Shri Kamalam.

There is nothing political behind renaming of thefruit, Rupani said.

The fruit is found in arid areas of the state and itis known for its nutritional value, like it also helps inincreasing the hemoglobin, Rupani said in reply to question onthe need to rename it.

The CM also said it is the most expensive fruitavailable in the market at this time.

The change in nomenclature of the fruit is yet to findits way among the masses and farmers.

Ahmedabad-based housewife Gayatri Vyas, who regularlyeats the fruit for its nutritional value, said she is notaware that its has been changed as it is available as 'dragonfruit' only in markets.

The fruit comes from several different cactus speciesand is recommended to be eaten as it can boost immunity.

Lately, cultivators from some of the state's aridregions like Kutch have largely taken up farming of thisfruit.

