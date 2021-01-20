Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urdu Bulletin: India's historic win against Australia, farmers' meet with govt used prominently

Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi prominently covered stories on the Indian cricket team's historic series win against Australia and the scheduled meeting of farmers' representatives with the government at Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday to end the deadlock over three agriculture laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 10:46 IST
Urdu Bulletin: India's historic win against Australia, farmers' meet with govt used prominently
Team India (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi prominently covered stories on the Indian cricket team's historic series win against Australia and the scheduled meeting of farmers' representatives with the government at Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday to end the deadlock over three agriculture laws. Inquilab: Indian cricket team's historic test series win against Australia featured as the top story on its page one. It highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated players and the BCCI's announcement of Rs 5 crore bonus for the team.

The Urdu daily also reported that Indian American organisations urged the Supreme Court to give bail to former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt. This comes days before hearing on Bhatt's plea on January 22. Rashtriya Sahara: The meeting between the Central government and farmers' representatives which is scheduled to be held today made the top headline of the newspaper.

It reported that nine round of talks have been held so far but the deadlock prevails. The government wants to amend the agriculture laws but farmers' unions are adamant about repealing these acts, the newspaper highlighted. It also prominently displayed the story about the Central government's letter to WhatsApp chief executive officer over changes in the privacy policy and stated that the unilateral changes in the terms are unfair and unacceptable.

Hindustan Express: "Indian farmer more sensible than Modi government: Rahul Gandhi" was the top headline of the publication. Rahul Gandhi said that the government wants to exhaust the farmers under the pretext of negotiations but the protesters are not going to get tired or go astray, it reported.

It also covered West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remark BJP is more "dangerous" than Maoists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ADROSONIC Expands Business in USA, Announces James Oury as Partner Operations at ADROSONIC Inc.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Digital consulting company ADROSONIC, which in August 2020 had set up subsidiary ADROSONIC Inc. in the United States of America, has announced the signing of James Oury as Partner Operations a...

Tennis-Don't feed the mice, minister tells quarantined players

Australian Open players have been told not to feed mice at their quarantine hotel in Melbourne after world number 28 Yulia Putintseva complained she could not sleep for the rodents scurrying around her room.The Kazak swapped rooms earlier t...

Trump expected to pardon former strategist Bannon

US President Donald Trump is expected to pardon his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, as part of a flurry of last-minute clemency action that appeared to be still in flux in the last hours of his presidency, according to a person famil...

China aims to be a 'dominant' world power: US defence secy-designate; cites its 'coercive' behaviour

China, which already is a regional hegemon, is now aiming to be a dominant world power, Americas defence secretary-designate retired Gen Lloyd Austin has told US lawmakers, citing Beijings recent coercive behaviour in the region and around ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021