Farmers' tractor rally on R Day:Group of farm union leaders to meet police officials

A group of farm union leaders will meet top officials of Delhi, Haryana and UP police on Wednesday to discuss the route and arrangements for their scheduled tractor rally on January 26 to protests against the three farm laws, a farmer union leader said.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for the last 56 days on the borders of the national capital.

Leaders of all 40 farm unions which are taking part in the protest will meet three cabinet ministers of the government for the 10th round of talks this afternoon in an effort to end the impasse.

''A group of farm union leaders including Balbir Singh Rajewal and others will meet top officials of Delhi Police to discuss the route and other arrangements for their protest march on Republic Day against the three farm laws,'' Jamuri Kisan Union leader, Kalwant Singh Sandhu, told PTI.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) SS Yadav will coordinate the meeting from Delhi Police, according to sources.

Police officials from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will also be present at the meeting, sources said.

Farmer unions agitating against the new agri laws have said their preparations are in full gear and authorities should facilitate the ''peaceful march'', instead of stopping it.

After the Delhi Police sought an injunction on the tractor rally, the Supreme Court on Monday said the decision on it has to be taken by the Centre and the police, and the official permission is yet to be worked out.

Protesting unions, which plan to hold the rally on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on January 26, have begun holding tractor rallies at villages in Punjab to mobilise people for the parade and and said more farmers will be heading to the national capital in batches later this week.PTI JTR DVDV

