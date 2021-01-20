Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' tractor rally on R Day:Group of farm union leaders to meet police officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 11:19 IST
Farmers' tractor rally on R Day:Group of farm union leaders to meet police officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A group of farm union leaders will meet top officials of Delhi, Haryana and UP police on Wednesday to discuss the route and arrangements for their scheduled tractor rally on January 26 to protests against the three farm laws, a farmer union leader said.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for the last 56 days on the borders of the national capital.

Leaders of all 40 farm unions which are taking part in the protest will meet three cabinet ministers of the government for the 10th round of talks this afternoon in an effort to end the impasse.

''A group of farm union leaders including Balbir Singh Rajewal and others will meet top officials of Delhi Police to discuss the route and other arrangements for their protest march on Republic Day against the three farm laws,'' Jamuri Kisan Union leader, Kalwant Singh Sandhu, told PTI.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) SS Yadav will coordinate the meeting from Delhi Police, according to sources.

Police officials from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will also be present at the meeting, sources said.

Farmer unions agitating against the new agri laws have said their preparations are in full gear and authorities should facilitate the ''peaceful march'', instead of stopping it.

After the Delhi Police sought an injunction on the tractor rally, the Supreme Court on Monday said the decision on it has to be taken by the Centre and the police, and the official permission is yet to be worked out.

Protesting unions, which plan to hold the rally on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on January 26, have begun holding tractor rallies at villages in Punjab to mobilise people for the parade and and said more farmers will be heading to the national capital in batches later this week.PTI JTR DVDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gorakhpur girl Divyangi Tripathi invited to witness Republic Day Parade from PM's box

Divyangi Tripathi who topped the CBSE class XII exams in Gorakhpur has been invited to witness the Republic Day Parade from the Prime Ministers Box in Delhi, along with other meritorious students from across the country. Divyangi had scored...

Britain's Burberry says COVID-19 closures drag Q3 sales down 9%

British luxury brand Burberry said underlying sales fell 9 in the three months ended December as the COVID-19 pandemic closed shops and meant fewer tourists visiting its European stores.Comparable store sales in Europe, the Middle East, Ind...

Amazon partners with Startup India, others to boost e-commerce exports from India

Amazon on Tuesday said it has partnered with Startup India, Sequoia Capital India and Fireside Ventures to launch an accelerator programme to help early-stage startups take their brands to global audiences.The Amazon Global Selling Propel A...

Harbhajan's contract with CSK ends, spinner wishes team luck

Harbhajan Singhs contract with the Indian Premier League IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings CSK has come to an end and the India spinner on Wednesday wished the IPL team all the best. Harbhajan said playing for CSK was a great experience and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021