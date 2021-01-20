Left Menu
Gorakhpur girl Divyangi Tripathi invited to witness Republic Day Parade from PM's box

Divyangi Tripathi who topped the CBSE class XII exams in Gorakhpur has been invited to witness the Republic Day Parade from the Prime Minister's Box in Delhi, along with other meritorious students from across the country.

ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-01-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 12:42 IST
Divyangi Tripathi with the formal invitation. Image Credit: ANI

Divyangi Tripathi who topped the CBSE class XII exams in Gorakhpur has been invited to witness the Republic Day Parade from the Prime Minister's Box in Delhi, along with other meritorious students from across the country. Divyangi had scored 99.6 per cent in the CBSE exams last year.

"I am very excited about this. It's a very good initiative launched by the Government. Students from all sections of society are selected without any discrimination," said Tripathi on receiving the invitation from the government. "I never expected this kind of invitation, I feel extremely happy to have got one," Divyangi said adding that this will motivate other students to perform well in the future.

Divyangi also said that all her friends and her family were asking her about what she plans to tell the prime minister when she meets him. Tripathi's message for her fellow students is to pursue their interests and work hard to achieve success. (ANI)

