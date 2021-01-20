Left Menu
Kamala Harris native village in Tamil Nadu prepares for celebration

Thulasenthirapuram village in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, the place where the United States Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was born, was all decked up for a celebration ahead of her swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

20-01-2021
Visual of Murukku being prepared in Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Thulasenthirapuram village in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, the place where the United States Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was born, was all decked up for a celebration ahead of her swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. Some people of the village were seen making a traditional recipe 'murukku' to celebrate the occasion. Many were seen cleaning the road and flowering the corners of the roads to mark the victory of Kamala Harris.

People even offered prayers at the village temple for Kamala Harris. Speaking to ANI, Sivaranjani, a woman who was making murukku said, "Today all the people in the village are very happy as our Kamala di is all set to become the Vice President of the United States. We all are very excited. She has surely inspired many women in the village."

Every nook and corner of the village was decorated to give a festive look. Radhakrishnan, an old man in the village told ANI, "All the people of this village are very happy to know that our Kamala Harris who belongs to such a small village, has won the US Vice President race. We are celebrating it like a festival. I have offered prayers to God for Kamala Harris at the nearby temple. All of us in the village are busy with preparations."

Following the presidential elections in November 2020, Kamala Harris made history as she became the first woman of colour, Indian-American and first Asian American to occupy the second-highest US office. (ANI)

