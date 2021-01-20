Akali leader Sirsa urges Govt to mark Gurupurab by repealing contentious farm laws

Akali Dal leader Majinder Sirsa on Wednesday said the government should mark the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab by repealing the three contentious farm laws, against which thousands of farmers are protesting for almost two months on borders of the national capital.

Sirsa, who also heads Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), further said the proposed tractor rally by farmers will take place as per the schedule on January 26 whether the Delhi police allocate a route or not.

He was speaking to reporters after delivering langar food for farmer leaders attending their tenth round of talks with the government at Vigyan Bhawan here.

Sirsa said farmers are peace-loving and patriotic by nature and it is strange that the Centre feels they may disrupt the atmosphere on Republic Day.

He also alleged that the Centre is trying to intimidate farmers by serving them NIA (National Investigation Agency) notices.

Sirsa, who was earlier an MLA in the Delhi assembly, said Gurupurab is being celebrated today and the government should mark this day by taking back three farm bills as a gift for the protesting farmers.

