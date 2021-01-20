Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akali leader Sirsa urges Govt to mark Gurupurab by repealing contentious farm laws

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:01 IST
Akali leader Sirsa urges Govt to mark Gurupurab by repealing contentious farm laws
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Akali Dal leader Majinder Sirsa on Wednesday said the government should mark the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab by repealing the three contentious farm laws, against which thousands of farmers are protesting for almost two months on borders of the national capital.

Sirsa, who also heads Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), further said the proposed tractor rally by farmers will take place as per the schedule on January 26 whether the Delhi police allocate a route or not.

He was speaking to reporters after delivering langar food for farmer leaders attending their tenth round of talks with the government at Vigyan Bhawan here.

Sirsa said farmers are peace-loving and patriotic by nature and it is strange that the Centre feels they may disrupt the atmosphere on Republic Day.

He also alleged that the Centre is trying to intimidate farmers by serving them NIA (National Investigation Agency) notices.

Sirsa, who was earlier an MLA in the Delhi assembly, said Gurupurab is being celebrated today and the government should mark this day by taking back three farm bills as a gift for the protesting farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM releases Rs 2,691 cr for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies, 'wrong' intentions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to bear the brunt of their wrong policies and intentions. He said the poor people never believed in the past that the government will help the...

Passion Vista honoured Gavi Kumar during their 2nd anniversary gala

New Delhi India, January 20 ANIDigpu Unified Brainz celebrated 2nd anniversary of its international magazine brand - Passion Vista with most eminent Indians in its anniversary edition The Most Admired Global Indians 2020 which was launched ...

Minister urges Centre to set up vaccine testing lab in Hyd

Telangana Industries Minister K TRama Rao on Wednesday urged Union Health Minister HarshVardhan to establish a Vaccine Testing and CertificationLaboratory in Hyderabad.In a letter to Vardhan, he requested that the lab beestablished on the l...

Sensex, Nifty soar to record highs amid global rally

Equity benchmarks galloped to lifetime highs on Wednesday, in lockstep with global markets which surged ahead of US President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration amid expectations of fresh stimulus by the incoming administration. Rallying for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021