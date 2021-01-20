Left Menu
MoRTH and DRDO sign MoU to boost collaboration on geo-hazard management

The MoU was signed by Secretary MoRTH Shri Giridhar Aramane and Secretary DRDO Dr Satieesh Reddy.

Updated: 20-01-2021 16:53 IST
Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), a premier laboratory of DRDO, is a leader in the development of critical technologies for enhancing combat effectiveness with a focus on terrain and avalanches. Image Credit: Twitter(@MORTHIndia)

Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence signed a framework Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today in New Delhi to strengthen collaboration in the field of technical exchange and co-operation on sustainable geo-hazard management. The MoU was signed by Secretary MoRTH Shri Giridhar Aramane and Secretary DRDO Dr Satieesh Reddy.

It has been agreed that MoRTH and DRDO will co-operate in the areas of mutual benefit including, conceptual planning of integrated avalanche/landslide protection schemes for all-weather connectivity in snowbound areas of our country including pre-feasibility of tunnels and viaducts, planning and designing of various avalanche/landslide control structures, association in preparation of proposals/DPRs for tunnels including geological/geotechnical/terrain modelling and other related aspects of tunnels etc. This initiative will ensure the safety of road users on NHs in the country against the adverse effects of landslides and other natural calamities.

DRDO is an apex organization of our country working on various cutting edge technologies. Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), a premier laboratory of DRDO, is a leader in the development of critical technologies for enhancing combat effectiveness with a focus on terrain and avalanches. The role and charter of this establishment is mapping, forecasting, monitoring, control and mitigation of landslides and avalanches in Himalayan terrain. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Government of India is responsible for development & maintenance of National Highways across the country. It has been agreed by both the organizations to utilize the expertise of DRDO (through DGRE) in providing sustainable mitigation measures to damages caused by landslides, avalanche and other natural factors on various National Highways in the Country. The areas of collaboration are as under:

Detailed investigation of the existing critical avalanches/geohazards such as landslides, slope instability, sinking problems etc.Planning, designing and formulation of sustainable mitigation measures for geo-hazards for NHs including tunnels.Supervision or monitoring during the implementation of the mitigation measures. Any other services, as may be required.

(With Inputs from PIB)

