Have launched drive to strengthen party base in villages: UP Cong chief

The Congress has launched a drive to strengthen its organisational structure in villages for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, which will indicate the preparations needed for the assembly polls next year, state party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu here on Wednesday.

Underlining the importance of the panchayat polls, Lallu said they have already covered a majority of village under the campaign and the remaining areas will be covered till month-end. ''We are looking at the upcoming panchayat elections in March-April as a great opportunity to take stock of the party's preparations for the assembly elections in 2022,'' Lallu told PTI on Wednesday.

''The panchayat elections will tell where we stand and how much more efforts we will have to make for the next assembly election,'' he added, claiming that the party is getting encouraging response from rural areas and a big change can be seen in the assembly elections.

Questioning the intention of the BJP government over the new agriculture laws, Lallu said unless the policies are made honestly in the interest of farmers, their condition cannot be improved. Lallu claimed that during his visits to rural areas of 65 districts in the state and his interaction with farmers, he realised that there is a lot of anger among them against the new laws and they are ready to teach the BJP a lesson. The new laws will eliminate the established mandi system, resulting in heavy losses to farmers, the UP Congress chief said. "This is the reason why more participation of farmers from Punjab and Haryana is seen in the movement,'' he said, adding that both states have a well-established mandi system, which the laws will eliminate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)