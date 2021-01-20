Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have launched drive to strengthen party base in villages: UP Cong chief

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:28 IST
Have launched drive to strengthen party base in villages: UP Cong chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress has launched a drive to strengthen its organisational structure in villages for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, which will indicate the preparations needed for the assembly polls next year, state party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu here on Wednesday.

Underlining the importance of the panchayat polls, Lallu said they have already covered a majority of village under the campaign and the remaining areas will be covered till month-end. ''We are looking at the upcoming panchayat elections in March-April as a great opportunity to take stock of the party's preparations for the assembly elections in 2022,'' Lallu told PTI on Wednesday.

''The panchayat elections will tell where we stand and how much more efforts we will have to make for the next assembly election,'' he added, claiming that the party is getting encouraging response from rural areas and a big change can be seen in the assembly elections.

Questioning the intention of the BJP government over the new agriculture laws, Lallu said unless the policies are made honestly in the interest of farmers, their condition cannot be improved. Lallu claimed that during his visits to rural areas of 65 districts in the state and his interaction with farmers, he realised that there is a lot of anger among them against the new laws and they are ready to teach the BJP a lesson. The new laws will eliminate the established mandi system, resulting in heavy losses to farmers, the UP Congress chief said. "This is the reason why more participation of farmers from Punjab and Haryana is seen in the movement,'' he said, adding that both states have a well-established mandi system, which the laws will eliminate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Newgen Q3 net profit up 48% to Rs 35.4cr

Newgen Software Technologies on Wednesday said it has clocked 47.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 35.4 crore for the December 2020 quarter, driven by cost rationalisations.The company had registered a net profit of Rs 24 cro...

CM Chouhan inaugurates Rozgar Utsav to bring about an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inaugurated Rozgar Utsav programme at Minto Hall, Bhopal to bring about an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan also felicitated selected youths and employers in the programme....

Odisha orders to reduce private school fees

In a major relief to the students and their parents, the Odisha Government on Wednesday ordered the private schools to implement the school fees waiver for the period of COVID-19 lockdown. School Mass Education Department had issued an off...

Over 2.23 lakh youth applied for various posts advertised by JKSSB

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board JKSSB has received over 2.23 lakh online applications for various categories of posts in government departments in the union territory, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.The JKSSB has r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021