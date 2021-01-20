Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Chouhan inaugurates Rozgar Utsav to bring about an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inaugurated Rozgar Utsav programme at Minto Hall, Bhopal to bring about an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:49 IST
CM Chouhan inaugurates Rozgar Utsav to bring about an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inaugurated Rozgar Utsav programme at Minto Hall, Bhopal to bring about an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan also felicitated selected youths and employers in the programme. He virtually interacted with one youth each from Dhar, Satna and Shivpuri districts, who have got employment.

CM Chouhan said, "During corona period, we had launched Rozgar Setu portal. So far, 1.44 lakh people have been employed in different sectors." Chouhan further said that youth are becoming self-reliant through employment fairs organised in the state.

More than 35,600 employers and more than 7,40,000 migrant workers were brought on one platform through the Rozgar Setu (employment bridge) portal, Chief Minister Office (CMO) said. Through Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Professional Examination Board, the process of filling up about 5,000 vacant posts in various departments was expedited, CMO added.

He said that under the Shram Siddhi Abhiyan, job cards were made available to a total of 32 lakh new workers and about 92 lakh workers were provided employment. This became the biggest employment campaign in the history of the state, CMO's release reads. Local products of 52 districts of the state are being made vocal and global under one district one identification scheme, it said.

Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia was also present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italian police find stolen copy of Leonardo 'Salvator Mundi'

Italian police have recovered a 500-year-old copy of Leonardo da Vincis 16th century Salvator Mundi painting of Jesus Christ that was stolen from a Naples church during the pandemic without the priests even realizing it was gone.The discove...

Academician Sanjiv Mittal appointed new VC of Odisha varsity

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lalon Wednesday appointed eminent academician Sanjiv Mittal asthe new vice chancellor of Sambalpur University, an officialnotification here said.Mittal will function as the VC of Sambalpur Universityfor a period of f...

Biden urged to protect consumers from tech giants

As Democrat Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. president, digital rights groups are calling on him and legislators to curb the power of tech firms and guard consumers online privacy.Advocacy groups want Biden to ban facial recognition technology...

Bird flu: Over 5.9k birds died in Rajasthan so far

A total of 5,912 birds have died in Rajasthan so far from avian influenza while 17 districts of the state are affected by the infection.Out of 267 samples from 27 districts, 67 samples have been detected with the infection, according to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021