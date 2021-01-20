Classes from 1 to be conducted from February in Punjab

Punjab schools will be allowed to conduct its primary classes from the month of February, informed State School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday. "Schools will be allowed to conduct classes from class 1 onwards from February," Singla said.

The education institutes in the State have been closed as a precautionary measure of COVID-19 pandemic. On January 18, the State government also informed that all the government and private colleges along with the universities will be reopening from January 21 (Thursday) following with Covid-19 protocols.

The Punjab government in its statement said, "Higher Education Department issued a detailed letter to all the universities and colleges regarding the coronavirus safety protocol in the education institutes and their hostels. According to an official, as per the guidelines issued by the government, in the interest of the students, the educational institutions should conduct classes through both offline and online mode. But the semester and annual examinations will be conducted through offline medium only.

At the same time, students would be allowed to take classes as per their choice and no institute should compel the students to attend the classes physically. Hostels should be opened in the universities and colleges following the instructions of COVID-19. Hostel rooms should be allotted per student or according to the size of the room keeping in view the required distance and safety of the students and priority should be given to final year students at the time of allotment.

While the canteen should be opened as per the instructions of the health department taking all necessary safety measures. It is mandatory for all the universities and colleges to ensure compliance of all the guidelines issued by the Punjab Government, Centre Government and the Higher Education Department regarding Covid-19 from time to time in view of the safety of the students, the official said in the statement. (ANI)

