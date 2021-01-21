TDP workers removed Nandi idol from temple, placed it on road, says Andhra Minister

Andhra Pradesh animal husbandry and fisheries minister Seediri Appalaraju on Wednesday said opposition Telugu Desam Party workers were caught red-handed while removing the idol of Nandi from a temple and placing it on a block on the road, in Santabommali town of Srikakulam district on 14 January. Appalaraju said that the incident has been recorded in CCTV footage and the case is registered against 22 people involved in that incident. Some of those persons are followers of TDP leader K Atchannaidu and there is one journalist working in a newspaper that supports TDP and Chandrababu Naidu himself has given orders to TDP workers and pro-TDP media to provoke people with such incidents of insulting the idols.

He said that Chandrababu started speaking lies to divert public attention when the removal of Nandi idol came to light. Chandrababu's link was cut off with public in 1983 once, but he somehow managed to come back. "Cases should be filed on Naidu as he is trying to divide people in the name of religion and it is clearly visible that the idol removing incident was a conspiracy," he said. (ANI)

