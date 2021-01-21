BRIEF-Biden Is Expected To Tap Michael Barr As Comptroller Of The Currency - WSJ

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Underprivileged patients in South Kashmirs Anantnag district say they are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY SEHAT, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, to provide free treatment up...
Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN, IN A STATEMENT We have a common investment in the international rules-based ord...
As embattled Tokyo Olympics organisers enter the final six months of preparations for the delayed Games on Saturday, virus experts believe hosting the worlds biggest sporting event may be too big a gamble.The Olympics are due to start on Ju...
All India Football Federations developmental side the Indian Arrows lost 0-4 against Neroca FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in the ongoing I-League on Wednesday. A brace by Judah Garcia and a goal apiece by Varney Kallon and Khaiminthan...