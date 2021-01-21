Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to focus on loss-making discoms for next 3-4 yrs to achieve '24X7 power for all': Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:18 IST
Govt to focus on loss-making discoms for next 3-4 yrs to achieve '24X7 power for all': Official

The government's spotlight will be on electricity distribution utilities or discoms, which are mostly state-run and cash-strapped due to losses, to achieve the goal of 24X7 power for all, a senior official said.

There is stress in the power sector due to the inability of discoms to make timely payments for supply of power by gencos (power generating firms), which affects the entire value chain.

Participating in a webinar organised by the Institute of Directors, Ashish Upadhyaya, additional secretary in the Ministry of Power, said the major focus of the central government will be on the distribution sector for the next three-four years.

Talking about the continuous losses of discoms, he said there is a gap between the actual rate of supply of power and the cost recovered from consumers.

According to power ministry data, discoms' total outstanding dues stood at over Rs 1.42 lakh crore as of November 2020. Last year, the government announced a Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion scheme for discoms which was later expanded to Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

Earlier this year, some reports also suggested that the forthcoming Budget may unveil the second phase of the UDAY (Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana) for revival of discoms.

The UDAY scheme was launched in November 2015 under which the discoms' financial performance was to be turned around in three years.

Upadhyaya further pointed out that some states have not fixed tariff commensurate with the actual cost of supply for years, while expenditure on power generation has kept on rising.

Participating in the webinar, Gujarat Energy Minister Saurabh Patel said the power sector can change if there is political will of the state governments.

He emphasised on curbing transmission and distribution losses to make the power sector vibrant in the states. Citing Gujarat's example, he said there has not been a single year in the last 15 years in which the four discoms in the state did not report at least a minor profit.

He exuded confidence that there would be 12 GW power generation capacity addition in the state in the next two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IT dept conducts searches in Thane, seizes unaccounted cash worth over Rs 10 crore

Income Tax department carried out search and survey operations in the cases of leading builders located in Borivali-Mira Road-Bhayander area of Thane in Maharashtra, said Ministry of Finance on Thursday. The searches which were conducted on...

President Ramaphosa extends sympathy to Mthembu family

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his deepest sympathy to the family of Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, who passed away earlier today from COVID-19 related complications.Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activis...

Turkey launches charm offensive to ease tensions with EU

Turkey on Thursday launched a new effort to get its strained relations with the European Union back on track, as the countrys foreign minister visited Brussels looking to talk about migration and plan a series of high-level talks with the 2...

People News Report: Former aides of UK's Meghan ready to give evidence in privacy case; UK's Meghan seeks lawsuit win without trial after 'triple-barrelled' assault on her privacy and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Former aides of UKs Meghan ready to give evidence in privacy caseFour former senior aides of Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, are prepared to give evidence in court over whether she in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021