Transgenders to collect parking fees in Bhubaneswar

In a move to instil hope and opportunity for the transgender community, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday have tasked them with the responsibility of becoming parking volunteers in the state capital.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:33 IST
BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary. (Filephoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a move to instil hope and opportunity for the transgender community, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday have tasked them with the responsibility of becoming parking volunteers in the state capital. "BMC has given a new responsibility of managing and collecting parking fees to transgenders here in the city. It is a good opportunity for them to explore and I am sure it will boost up their livelihood and confidence level," BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary told ANI.

The commissioner also said that it is not the first time that transgenders have been working with the BMC. They have also been working with them for a long time. "A group of 36 transgenders including transmen have been working with BMC for a long time. Earlier, they were involved in holding tax collection," Chaudhary said.

A transgender, Meghna Sahoo, who is working in this project, expressed thanks to the corporation on the behalf of the community for allocating this responsibility. "On the behalf of transgender communities in the city, I am thankful to BMC, who gave us the opportunity to work with mainstream and collect parking fees here. It will create a revolution in our community and help out to earn the livelihood and work with people," Sahoo told ANI.

Talking about the project, another transgender, Sneha, said that this initiative was taken as a pilot basis for two months and involved 36 transgenders including transmen. "We have been advised to charge Rs 5 for two-wheelers and Rs 25 four-wheeler for two hours parking," said Sneha.

Apart from that, the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra has set up a cell for members belonging to the LGBT+ community making it the first political party in the country. Two years back, homosexuality was decriminalised in India. On September 6 2018, consensual gay sex was legalised by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

