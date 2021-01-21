Left Menu
Centre rates Rajasthan Police Academy as best in country

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:14 IST
The Centre has ranked Jaipur-based Rajasthan Police Academy as the best institution for training gazetted officers in the country for the year 2019-20, the state police chief said on Thursday.

Similarly, the state’s Police Training Centre in Kishangarh has been rated as the best in th country for training constables, DGP M L Lathar said in a statement.

The two awards have been conferred upon the two academies by the Police Research and Development Bureau of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, he added.

Congratulating the RPA director and the entire PTC team, the DGP said it is a proud achievement for the Rajasthan Police.

Rajasthan Police Academy and Kishangarh PTC would be given a trophy and a grant of Rs 20 lakh each for the development of their infrastructure by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

Lathar said the best police academy is selected on the basis of the quality of training in police academies of the country. Earlier in 2015-16, the RPA was declared the country’s best academy for training non-gazetted officers and in 2016-17, for training gazetted officers, he said, adding PTC Kishangarh too was declared the best centre for training constables in 2016-17.

