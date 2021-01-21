Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nabard projects Rs 2.50 lakh crore credit requirement for Punjab in 2021-22

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:18 IST
Nabard projects Rs 2.50 lakh crore credit requirement for Punjab in 2021-22
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Thursday said it has projected credit requirement of Rs 2.50 lakh crore for Punjab in 2021-22.

This represents an overall rise of about 9 per cent over the projections for 2020-21, Nabard Chief General Manager Rajiv Siwach said in a statement.

Of the aggregate credit potential, the share of crop loan is pegged at Rs 98,400 crore and agriculture term loan at Rs 46,800 crore, he said.

Nabard on Thursday held a state credit seminar here.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal reminded the stakeholders of their responsibility towards the future of the country and eradication of ills such as poverty that persists, the statement said.

The minister also gave a call to the people of Punjab to once again lead the country as they always have.

He outlined the potential of the goat sector and the promise of Punjab in becoming the 'Goat State' of the country.

Such livelihood activities have the potential to support an export-based meat industry, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TN Guv not to host 'At Home' reception

Tamil Nadu Governor BanwarilalPurohit has decided not to host the customary At HomeReception on Republic day this year due to COVID-19 pandemic,the government said on Thursday.A release from the office of the Governor here said adecision no...

Odisha govt to undertake beautification work of sun temple

The Odisha government onThursday announced that it would soon undertake beautificationwork at the centuries-old Sun Temple at Konark in Puri, forwhich a draft plan has already been prepared.The draft, which has been approved by Chief Minist...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Badosa first player to confirm COVID-positive in Australian Open quarantinePaula Badosa became the first player entered for next months Australian Open to confirm a positive test for COV...

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says seeks clarity on Senate readiness for Trump impeachment trial

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she will consult with fellow Democrats in coming days about the Senates readiness to begin an impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021