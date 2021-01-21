Reduction in stone-pelting incidents in J-K has helped forces in operations, says CRPF officer Rahul Mathur

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, who was injured during the Nagrota encounter in September last year after sustaining two bullet-injuries, has said that stone-pelting incidents have reduced in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two years. Talking to ANI, CRPF Deputy Commandant Rahul Mathur also said that fewer instances of stone-pelting have helped security forces in their operations.

"In the last two years, stone-pelting incidents have come down which has helped the forces in operating in the valley," Mathur told ANI on Thursday. Mathur who was injured in the encounter after sustaining two bullet-wounds has joined the service back.

CRPF DG Anand Prakash Maheshwari also echoed Deputy Commandant Mathur's claims during the force's annual press conference earlier today and said there has been an overall reduction in violence in the valley in the past year. "CRPF has neutralised 315 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in last one year and apprehended 251 more. As many as 8 militants have surrendered. 360 arms have been recovered by the force. 41 IEDs were recovered and we had 254 engagement encounters with terrorists. We have witnessed an overall reduction in the violence and an increase in surrenders," DG said.

He also praised Deputy Commandant Mathur for displaying valour during the Nagrota encounter. "Under operational achievement in Jammu and Kashmir, we have dealt with terrorism and law and order situation. We have neutralised 215 militants. We neutralised three terrorists in Nagrota, and the importance of that is the deputy commandant Rahul Mathur had set an example of bravely during the operation," said DG Maheshwari. (ANI)

