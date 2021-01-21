WB Governor Dhankhar donates Rs 5,00,001 for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday donated a sum of Rs 5,00,001 to a delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. "Governor West Bengal (WB) Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar donated a sum of Rs 5,00,001 by way of State Bank of India draft to a delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata," said an official statement issued by the WB's Raj Bhavan.

The statement also mentioned that the donation has been made in the name of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which has been mandated to collect the funds for the temple, now underway in Ayodhya. The international working president of VHP Alok Kumar had flown from Delhi to Kolkata today and called on the governor, while leading a six-member delegation.

President Ram Nath Kovind had donated Rs 5,00,100 as a contribution towards the construction of Ram Temple on January 15. (ANI)

