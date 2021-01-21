NIA arrests 'Shahadat is our Goal' terrorist outfit member in TN

Left Menu
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested an active member of a terrorist organisation, "Shahadat is our Goal", from Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district for his involvement in a conspiracy of waging a violent "jihad" in the state as part of efforts to establish Islamic rule (Shariah).

ANI | Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:55 IST
NIA logo. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested an active member of a terrorist organisation, "Shahadat is our Goal", from Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district for his involvement in a conspiracy of waging a violent "jihad" in the state as part of efforts to establish Islamic rule (Shariah). NIA in an official statement said that the arrested accused Mohammed Rashid (25) was produced before a special NIA court in Chennai, which sent him to judicial custody. Rashid is a resident of the Cuddalore district.

The case was registered in April 2018 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act at Keelakarai Police Station in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district after the arrest of Mohamed Rifas, Muparish Ahamed and Abupakkar Sithik from Keelakarai. Lethal weapons, including swords, along with pamphlets pertaining to the terrorist gang, "Shahadat is our Goal", were seized from their possession, NIA said.

Other accused -- Sheik Dawood, Ahamed Imithyash, Hameed Asfar, Liyakath Ali, Sajith Ahamed and Rizwan Mohammad -- were also arrested during the ensuing investigation, after which the NIA re-registered the case in January 2019. NIA said that it conducted searches at the premises of the accused in May 2019 and Rashid was identified as an active member of the terrorist gang

"Scrutiny of forensically retrieved data from the seized digital devices and their e-mail and social media accounts has revealed that the accused persons including Mohammed Rashid, had conducted multiple conspiracy meetings under the leadership of Sheik Dawood alias Seik Thavuthu and Mohamed Rifas alias Mohamed Rigbass with the intention of waging violent jihad in Tamil Nadu, as part of their efforts to establish Islamic rule (Shariah)," NIA stated. The accused, in pursuance of the conspiracy, had also attempted to procure illegal firearms.

Further investigation in the case is underway, NIA said. (ANI)

