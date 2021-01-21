Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lalu Prasad has infection in lungs, condition stable, says RIMS Director

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, has an infection in lungs and his condition is stable, a senior doctor said.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand ) | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:44 IST
Lalu Prasad has infection in lungs, condition stable, says RIMS Director
RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Filephoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is admitted at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, has an infection in lungs and his condition is stable, a senior doctor said. Dr Kameshwar Prasad, Director, RIMS said rapid antigen test for COVID-19 test of the RJD leader is negative while RT-PCR report will come on Friday.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav is stable. There's an infection in the lungs. Treatment is going on. This is a kind of pneumonia. We have consulted with HOD of lungs dept of AIIMS. Rapid antigen test for COVID-19 is negative. RT-PCR report will come on Friday," he said. Lalu Prasad's son Tejaswi Yadav, who is the leader of opposition in the state assembly, spoke to Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta and Chief Minister Hemant Soren regarding his health.

Soren spoke to the Gupta and the doctors at RIMS, sources said. Dr Umesh Prasad, the physician of the jailed RJD chief, had said last month that his kidney was functioning at 25 per cent capacity and the situation can deteriorate.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in the fodder scam cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S., EU kickstart renewed climate change cooperation with first call

U.S. special climate envoy John Kerry and European Union climate policy chief Frans Timmermans on Thursday held their first call under the new U.S. administration, kicking off renewed transatlantic cooperation on tackling global warming.Aft...

Judge rejects NRA bid to end or move New York lawsuit seeking its closure

A New York state judge on Thursday rejected the National Rifle Associations bid to dismiss or move a lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James seeking to dissolve the gun rights group. Justice Joel Cohen of Manhattan Supreme Court ...

Politics of lies should be discarded in India: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that like in the US, the politics of lies and hatred should also be discarded in India.Yadav alleged that the BJP had gained power through the politics of lies and hate.The US is the...

Nepal PM Oli thanks India for Covishield vaccine

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli on Thursday thanked the Indian government for sending 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine under a grants assistance programme.I thank Prime Minister Shri narendramodi ji as well as the Government and people of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021