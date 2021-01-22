Maha: 7 workers hospitalised after toxic gas leak in company

At least seven workers werehospitalised after gas leak at a chemical company at Mahad inneighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at the company located atMahad MIDC in the evening, an official said.

''At least seven workers, who were working in thecompany, got affected as hydrogen sulfide, a highly toxic gas,leaked,'' he said.

The workers were rushed to a local private hospital,he said, adding they are now out of danger.

After being alerted about the incident, the firebrigade rushed to the spot and brought the gas leak undercontrol, he said.

