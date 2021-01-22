Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 7 workers hospitalised after toxic gas leak in company

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 00:07 IST
Maha: 7 workers hospitalised after toxic gas leak in company
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

At least seven workers werehospitalised after gas leak at a chemical company at Mahad inneighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at the company located atMahad MIDC in the evening, an official said.

''At least seven workers, who were working in thecompany, got affected as hydrogen sulfide, a highly toxic gas,leaked,'' he said.

The workers were rushed to a local private hospital,he said, adding they are now out of danger.

After being alerted about the incident, the firebrigade rushed to the spot and brought the gas leak undercontrol, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden says U.S. coronavirus death toll will probably top 500,000 next month

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus will probably top 500,000 next month, painting a grim picture of what he said will be a difficult battle. In a White House event, Biden said the rollout of t...

U.S. House could send Trump impeachment charge to Senate as soon as Friday

The U.S. House of Representatives could as early as Friday send an impeachment charge accusing former President Donald Trump of inciting insurrection to the Senate, which must decide his fate and whether to block him from seeking office aga...

US STOCKS-Wall Street pauses at record highs after Biden inauguration

Wall Streets main indexes edged up to record highs on Thursday, propelled by optimism about more pandemic relief under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a tepid labor market recovery.The number of Americans f...

Transportation nominee: 'possible' U.S. could raise gas tax to fund road repairs

Pete Buttigieg, Democratic President Joe Bidens nominee to head the U.S. Transportation Department, won bipartisan support from senators at a Thursday confirmation hearing, where he said it was possible new gas tax revenue could fund infras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021