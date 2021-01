BRIEF-Intel Corp Says 10NM Supply Unit Growth Up 4X YoY In Quarter

Intel Corp: * INTEL CORP SAYS 10NM SUPPLY UNIT GROWTH UP 4X YOY IN QUARTER - PRESENTATION

* INTEL CORP SAYS 'STRONG PROGRESS ON 7NM' * INTEL CORP - ICE LAKE SERVER NOW SHIPPING ALDER LAKE AND SAPPHIRE RAPIDS SAMPLING TO CUSTOMERS

* INTEL CORP SAYS Q4 OPERATING MARGIN 31.5%, DOWN 4PPT YOY * INTEL CORP - NSG Q4 REVENUE DOWN 1% ON LOWER ASPS OFFSET BY BIT GROWTH Further company coverage:

