Fire breaks out at Mahanagar Palika Building in Maharashtra's Nashik
A fire broke out at Mahanagar Palika Building in Nashik on Friday.ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-01-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 14:51 IST
A fire broke out at Mahanagar Palika Building in Nashik on Friday. Fire tenders are rushed at the spot.
The police officials along with the locals were seen evacuating the building. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
