Punjab arhtiyas to shut shops for three days from Jan 25 in support of farmers' stir

Arhtiyas in Punjab will keep their shops shut for three days from January 25 in support of farmers' tractor parade in Delhi.

"We have decided that there will be no business on January 25, 26 and 27 in support of the tractor parade," said Vijay Kalra, president of the Federation of Arhtiyas, Punjab.

The decision was taken to enable arhtiyas (commission agents) to take part in the farmers' agitation at the Delhi borders. "We will join the farmers' protest at Tikri and Singhu borders during these three days," said Kalra. There will be no sale or procurement of crops at all grain markets for three days in the state, he said. Farmer unions protesting the Centre's three farm laws had planned to hold a tractor parade in Delhi on the Republic Day. Last month, the commission agents had observed a four-day strike against the income tax raids. There are around 24,000 licensed 'arhtiyas' in the state. Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been camping at Delhi's borders for several weeks, demanding the repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.

