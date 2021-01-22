Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmer unions celebrate birthdays of members outside Vigyan Bhawan

While the eleventh round of talks between the farmer unions and the Central government over the three farm laws was underway on Friday, the agitating farmers outside the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi celebrated the birthday of some of the members of Kisan unions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:45 IST
Farmer unions celebrate birthdays of members outside Vigyan Bhawan
B'days of farmer unions members celebrated outside Vigyan Bhawan. Image Credit: ANI

While the eleventh round of talks between the farmer unions and the Central government over the three farm laws was underway on Friday, the agitating farmers outside the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi celebrated the birthdays of some of the members of farmer unions. Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' was written over the birthday cake.

The farmers' unions gathered at the premises of Vigyan Bhawan and celebrated the birthday of the members. The eleventh round of talks between the farmers protesting against the new farm laws and the central government remained inconclusive.

On Thursday, the Samkyukt Kisan Morcha rejected the government's offer to put the three farm laws on hold for one-and-half-years to break the impasse over their protest against the same. They said that they wanted nothing but a complete repeal of all three legislations. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Spanish officials under fire for jumping vaccine queue as COVID-19 cases surge

A steady drip-feed of public officials admitting to having been vaccinated ahead of priority groups has sparked uproar on social media in Spain at a time when several regions are tightening restrictions in an effort to curb a spike in infec...

Gun incident involving Republican lawmaker prompts police probe

U.S. Capitol Police on Friday were investigating an incident in which a Republican lawmaker was found carrying a concealed gun while trying to enter the floor of the House of Representatives, a Capitol official said.Republican Representativ...

India, a true friend, using its pharma to help global community flight COVID-19: US

The Joe Biden-led US government has applauded India for sending supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to a host of South Asian nations, calling India a true friend who is using its pharmaceutical sector to help the global community.We applaud Indias...

Israeli warplanes strike Syria, kill 4 - including children

Israeli warplanes fired several missiles toward central Syria early Friday, killing a family of four - including two children - and wounding four others, state media reported.State-news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official as say...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021