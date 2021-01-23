Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi distributes land allotment certificates to indigenous people in Assam's Sivasagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Saturday and distributed land pattas/allotment certificates to indigenous people in Sivasagar, under the state government programme to one lakh beneficiaries.

ANI | Shivsagar (Assam) | Updated: 23-01-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 11:59 IST
PM Modi distributes land allotment certificates to indigenous people in Assam's Sivasagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed land pattas/allotment certificates to indigenous people in Assam's Sivasagar. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Saturday and distributed land pattas/allotment certificates to indigenous people in Sivasagar, under the state government programme to one lakh beneficiaries. "Today I am here to be a part of your happiness and celebration as our government in Assam has completed a huge task. Today, those who love Assam and are from the state are getting recognition of their land," Modi said reiterating his govenment's commitment to give land rights to the indigenous people of the state.

According to the PMO release, taking into account an urgent need to protect the land rights of indigenous people of the state, the Assam government came out with a comprehensive new Land Policy with a renewed emphasis on protecting the land rights of the indigenous people. "The issuance of patta/allotment certificates for indigenous people of Assam has been given highest priority in order to instil a sense of security amongst them. Assam had 5.75 lakh landless families in 2016. The present Government has distributed 2.28 lakhs land pattas/allotment certificates since May 2016. The ceremony on January 23 marks the next step in this process," the release stated.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, speaking on the occassion said that prime minister Modi is the biggest well-wisher of Assam and its people. The development of Assam and the northeast region is due to his support, he added. State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam and the northeast got due attention from the Central government and made unprecedented progress during the last six years.

"We thank the PM for giving the region a new direction in terms of growth and inclusive development," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Australia's tactics at SCG seemed like they didn't realise what Vihari and me were doing, says Ashwin

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that the Australian tactics during the Sydney Test seemed like they were not able to realise what the bowling all-rounder and Hanuma Vihari were trying to do in that match. Batting out 258 balls with...

WB Governor promises violence-free Assembly elections

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday promised to the people of the state that upcoming Assembly elections will be impartial and violence-free. I assure the people of West Bengal that every step will be taken to ensure impartial...

Bluehost Reviews 2021:Features, Pricing, Pros & Cons

Disclosure This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.Bluehost is one of the most popular and largest web hosting solutions globally that currently powers over 2 million web...

Telcos want govt to clarify the onus of security breach post NSD rollout, ensure price competitiveness

Telcos have asked the government to clarify about the entity that will be held liable if there is a security breach in the network post-implementation of the National Security Directive NSD on the telecom sector, according to industry sourc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021