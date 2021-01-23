Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests continue over widening of Nandprayag Ghat road in Uttarakhand

People from the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand continued to hold protests, demanding the widening of the Nandprayag Ghat road, adjoining the National Highway-07.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:42 IST
Protests continue over widening of Nandprayag Ghat road in Uttarakhand
Chamoli protest. Image Credit: ANI

People from the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand continued to hold protests, demanding the widening of the Nandprayag Ghat road, adjoining the National Highway-07. The public, including traders, have been protesting over the issue for 49 days. Thirteen protesters have also gone on a hunger strike, while refusing medical help for their deteriorating health.

"It is over a month since we have been protesting but the government have turned deaf ears to our demands", a protester said. Another protester added, "The mass movement for one and a-half-lane, i.e. 9-metre widening of Nandprayag Ghat road is still going on. Many of the protesters are on hunger strike for 13 days but the government have not fulfilled our demands yet".

"The food supply, which is being provided to the protesters, is given by traders who are part of the protest as well as the workers of hotel association. We have a very small demand from the government, which is to provide us with one and a half meter wider road. I hope the government will fulfil our demand or the result can be seen during the upcoming elections," says Indresh Maikhuri, a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader. Leaders of state-level political parties have also started flocking to the Ghat area to support the road movement, while protests led by students' organizations is also garnering support.

Furthermore, a rally is also being organized by women in the area every day to demand one-and-a-half-metre widening of the road. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid a pandemic; Chinese government film marks a year since Wuhan lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again amid a pandemicThe global release of the James Bond movie No Time to Die was postponed to October from April, its producers said, anot...

Police detain 1,090 people at Russia rallies to back Kremlin foe Navalny

Russian police have detained 1,090 people at unauthorised rallies across Russia on Saturday in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.At least 40,000 people joined a protest in central Moscow, according ...

UP govt taking necessary steps to promote sports: Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking all necessary steps to promote sports in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday as he inaugurated a state-of-the-art indoor stadium in Noida.Inaugurating the newly built facility in...

Shahid Kapoor treats fans to steaming shirtless picture from Goa trip

Bollywood powerhouse Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2019 hit film Kabir Singh, recently treated his fans to a steaming picture of himself from his Goa trip. The picture, shared on Instagram on Saturday, features the actor lying shi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021