From LAC to LoC, world is witnessing avatar of India envisioned by Netaji: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the armed forces were giving a befitting reply to challenges along LoC with Pakistan and along LAC with China and the world is witnessing a powerful avatar of India envisioned by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 19:05 IST
From LAC to LoC, world is witnessing avatar of India envisioned by Netaji: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI"). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the armed forces were giving a befitting reply to challenges along LoC with Pakistan and along LAC with China and the world is witnessing a powerful avatar of India envisioned by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Speaking at an event at Victoria Memorial here on the birth anniversary of Netaji, the Prime Minister said the late freedom fighter used to count poverty, illiteracy, disease, among the biggest problems in the country and noted that these problems can be solved if society comes together.

"The form in which Netaji is seeing us, he is blessing us. From LAC to LOC, the world is witnessing avatar of India that was envisioned by Netaji. India is giving a befitting reply wherever attempts have been made to challenge its sovereignty," the Prime Minister said, without naming any country. While Pakistan has been resorting to cross-border terrorism across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, there has been a standoff with China along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) in Ladakh due to actions of Chinese Army.

The Prime Minister said while the world is discussing the rights of women, Netaji created the 'Rani Jhansi Regiment' and associated women with the freedom movement. "He gave training for modern warfare, gave soldiers courage to live for the country and a purpose to die for the country. I bow to him, I bow to his mother. I also salute this virtuous land of Bengal which turned child Subhas into Netaji," he said.

The Prime Minister said Netaji had taken a pledge that he will lay the foundation of a free Indian government and he fulfilled his promise by hoisting the Tricolor in Andaman islands. "He went to the place where the Britishers used to torture the freedom fighters and paid his tributes. It was the first independent government of undivided India. Netaji was the first head of the Azad Hind government," the Prime Minister said.

He also referred to the renaming of three islands of Andaman and Nicobar archipelago in 2018 as a tribute to Netaji. The Prime Minister had announced the renaming of Ross Island as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, the Neil Island as Shaheed Dweep and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep. He also recalled INA veterans taking part in Republic Day parade in 2019.

PM Modi said that the files related to Netaji were also made public realising the feelings of people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

